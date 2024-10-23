Manjinder Sirsa thanks PM for renewal of agreement on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday that the entire Sikh community across the country and abroad is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the extension of the validity of Sri Kartarpur Corridor agreement between India and Pakistan for the next five years.

In a video message posted on social media platform X on Wednesday, Sirsa said Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, is a holy place related to Gurunanak Dev Ji. The extension of the agreement, thanks to the efforts of the government and PM Modi, will give Sikh pilgrims access to the Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib for the next five years.

He said he wanted to remind everyone that Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a passage that allows Visa-free access to the Holy Gurdwara located in Pakistan, enabling the pilgrims to pay their obeisance.

Sirsa expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for respecting the sentiments of the Sikh community over the development and said what could be a more precious gift for the Sikh Sangats.

He said PM Modi’s government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to facilitating the Sikh community’s access to their sacred sites with this step.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that India and Pakistan have renewed the agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for the next five years.

India has also once again requested Pakistan to not levy any charges on pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara, after continued requests regarding the removal of the 20 US Dollars service charge levied by the neighboring country per pilgrim per visit.