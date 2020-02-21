After assuming power in the national capital this month, Aam Aadmi Party leader and state’s finance minister Manish Sisodia met with Union Finance Minister N Sitharaman on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said the two discussed the economic development of Delhi. The AAP leader demanded the Central government to provide funds for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the same way as the Central Government gives (488 / – per capita per year) to the corporations of other states. Sisodia said, “At present, no funding is received from the Central Government for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.”

केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री के साथ बैठक में मैंने MCD के लिए भी उसी तरह फंड दिए जाने की भी माँग की जिस प्रकार केंद्र सरकार अन्य राज्यों के निगमों को (488/- प्रति व्यक्ति प्रति वर्ष के हिसाब से) देती है. अभी दिल्ली नगर निगम के लिए केंद्र सरकार से कोई फंड नहीं मिलता है. 2/n — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 21, 2020

As promised during its election campaign that the AAP government will work on health care, education, and cleaning of the Yamuna river, the Patparganj MLA asked the Union Finance Minister to share the central taxes for Delhi so that work can be done more quickly in Delhi.

Sisodia tweeted, “Delhi has not been given any share in central taxes since 2001 by the central government. Whereas 42% of central taxes are given to all other states based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission. Prior to 2001, Delhi also used to get a share in it.”