Delhi Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed happiness at the large participation of parents at the mega parent-teachers’ meet (PTM) organised on Saturday.

Sisodia also visited the schools where the PTMs were organised and interacted with students and their parents.

“Proud to see the parents turning up in large numbers. A child learns from teachers in school and from parents at home. When parents and teachers come together, it benefits students. Thus, organising mega PTMs at regular intervals is crucial,” Sisodia said.

“It helps teachers-parents exchange feedback about the student’s performance. It also allows parents to open up about issues at home that could possibly be coming in the way of their child’s studies. A PTM helps both of them develop a better understanding and be aligned in reaching the goal of creating a better learning environment for students,” he added.

Mega PTMs, started in 2016 allows a communication platform for the parents and teachers. Sisodia also said that PTM also helps to boost parents’ confidence as they get to know about their children’s performance.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also interacted with students and their parents.

Kejriwal said parents were getting inclined towards the Delhi government schools rather than private schools. He also appreciated the efforts of teachers for improvements in education at government schools.