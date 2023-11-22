Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia produced in Rouse Avenue Court for hearing in CBI case

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was Wednesday produced in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for hearing in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 early this year. He is main accused in the case field by the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in the planning and implementation of Delhi’s now scrapped Excise Policy.

Following CBI’s arrest, the Enforcement Directorate had also questioned Sisodia in a money laundering probe related to the liquor policy case. He was later sent to an ED custody.

The CBI claims that Sisodia was the key player in the criminal conspiracy. It was he who had been allegedly deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy so as to achieve the objectives of the said conspiracy.

Earlier Tuesday, the ED had also produced Sisodia in the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi for hearing. The court extended his judicial custody till December 11.

During the hearing, the court noted that ED is yet to produce several documents before it on behalf of the accused.

The court also voiced its dissatisfaction with the lawyers and directed them to complete Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) compliance as soon as possible for the trial to begin.