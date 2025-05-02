Manipur’s Ethnic Strife: Two years of turmoil and the quest for peace

As Manipur approaches the second anniversary of the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, the state remains on high alert.

Security forces have intensified measures across key districts, including Imphal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi, to prevent any resurgence of conflict.

The Manipur People’s Convention is set to convene at Khuman Lampak in Imphal, while the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has urged citizens to suspend activities on May 3 and attend the convention.

Simultaneously, the Kuki Students’ Organisation and Zomi Students’ Federation have called for a shutdown in Kuki-dominated areas, encouraging the hoisting of black flags as a sign of mourning.

The violence that began in May 2023 stemmed from deep-seated ethnic tensions between the Meitei community, predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribes inhabiting the surrounding hills.

The immediate trigger was a Manipur High Court order directing the state government to consider the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list, a move opposed by the Kuki-Zo communities. Protests escalated into widespread violence, resulting in over 260 deaths and displacing more than 60,000 people.

Numerous homes, churches, and temples were destroyed, and reports of mass rapes and lynchings surfaced.

Despite the deployment of central forces and the imposition of internet shutdowns aimed at curbing misinformation, tensions persist. The state has witnessed the formation of armed civilian militias, with both Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups establishing heavily armed borders along ethnic lines.

The influx of approximately 900 suspected Kuki militants from Myanmar has further complicated the security landscape.

The prolonged conflict has deeply affected Manipur’s social fabric. Educational institutions and businesses have suffered, and the state’s renowned sports teams have been disrupted. The Eastern Sporting Union, Manipur’s most successful women’s football team, was unable to compete in the 2023-24 Indian Women’s League due to the violence.

As Manipur marks two years since the onset of ethnic strife, the path to reconciliation remains fraught with challenges.

The upcoming events on May 3 serve as a reminder of the need for sustained dialogue, inclusive governance, and community-driven peacebuilding efforts to restore harmony in the state.