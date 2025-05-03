Manipur Shuts Down as Meitei, Kuki Groups Mark Two Years of Ethnic Strife

Manipur came to a standstill on Saturday, as both Meitei and Kuki civil society groups enforced a total shutdown across the state to mark the second anniversary of the ethnic conflict that erupted in 2023.

In the Imphal Valley, the shutdown was spearheaded by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a prominent coalition representing Meitei interests.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) and the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) enforced similar strikes in the Kuki-majority hill districts, including Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Pherzawl.

Advertisement

The impact was felt statewide—shops, markets, schools, and government offices remained closed, and public transport services were largely suspended. Only a few private vehicles ventured onto the roads during the early hours, as security forces were deployed across sensitive areas to maintain peace and prevent any potential unrest.

Only a few private vehicles could be seen on the roads in the early morning hours. Authorities deployed additional security forces at key flashpoints to prevent any potential flare-ups.

The shutdown marks two years since violent ethnic clashes first broke out on May 3, 2023, following a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The unrest quickly escalated into widespread communal violence between the majority Meiteis in the valley and the Kuki-Zomi tribes in the hills. The conflict led to more than 260 deaths, left over 1,500 people injured, and displaced more than 70,000 individuals.

COCOMI organised a “Manipur Peoples’ Convention” at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, calling for the protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity and the restoration of peace.

In contrast, Kuki groups in the hills are observing the day as a “Day of Separation,” reinforcing their long-standing demand for a separate administrative arrangement for the Kuki-Zomi tribes.

Commemorative events in Churachandpur included a solemn gathering at the “Wall of Remembrance” at 11 a.m., followed by prayers and tributes at the Sehken Burial Site, where many victims of the 2023 conflict were buried.

Despite repeated interventions from the Union government, including the deployment of central forces and several rounds of dialogue, a lasting political or social resolution remains elusive. Civil society leaders on both sides continue to accuse each other of atrocities, and trust between the communities remains deeply eroded.