Manipur restores Internet services across 9 districts

In a significant move aimed at restoring normalcy, the Manipur government has lifted the suspension of internet and data services across nine districts, marking an important step towards easing restrictions imposed during months of turmoil.

This decision follows a detailed assessment of the law and order situation and its correlation with internet usage. The districts where services have been restored include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

The temporary suspension, enacted under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, was initially introduced as a response to the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023.

The Governor of Manipur approved the restoration, which is effective immediately. While this decision brings relief to residents and businesses reliant on digital communication, authorities have stressed the need for responsible use of the internet. Misuse or actions that incite unrest may lead to renewed restrictions.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic tensions since May 2023, when clashes erupted between the Kuki and Meitei communities, resulting in over 200 deaths and displacing thousands. The violence led to a series of precautionary measures, including internet shutdowns, curfews, and the deployment of additional security forces.

Internet restrictions, while aimed at curbing the spread of inflammatory content, drew criticism from civil society organizations and human rights groups. Many argued that the prolonged suspension hindered access to education, healthcare, and essential services, exacerbating the hardships faced by displaced and vulnerable populations.

The Federation of Civil Societies of Manipur, along with several national advocacy groups, had consistently urged the government to restore services, emphasizing the internet’s critical role in modern life and post-crisis recovery.

The restoration of internet services signals a potential turning point, reflecting improving conditions and the government’s confidence in managing the situation. However, the shadow of communal tensions and the challenges of rebuilding trust between communities remain.

Officials have urged users to report any inflammatory content and to use online platforms responsibly. The government’s decision to lift restrictions is seen as both a trust-building measure and a test of resilience for the state’s fragile peace.

As the state moves towards recovery, the restoration of connectivity could serve as a catalyst for economic revival, improved communication, and the return of a semblance of normalcy.