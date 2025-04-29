Manipur police launches crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals

In the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Manipur Police on Tuesday announced a statewide verification and crackdown drive aimed at identifying and deporting illegal foreign nationals, particularly undocumented Bangladeshis and Pakistanis residing in the state without valid documentation.

The operation will prioritize areas in the Imphal Valley where the presence of such individuals has been repeatedly flagged.

These include Lilong, Minuthong, Kwakta, Mayang Imphal, Sora, and Kairang — localities that have, over time, drawn attention due to the suspected presence of immigrants lacking valid visas or Inner Line Permits (ILPs), the latter being mandatory for any non-resident entering Manipur under the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation, 1873, police said.

The comprehensive survey will involve door-to-door verification of documents and identity credentials.

Local police stations have been instructed to intensify scrutiny, with a special focus on foreign nationals suspected of having entered or settled in the state illegally.

Those found to be in violation of immigration laws will face legal proceedings under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Passport Act, and relevant sections of national security legislation.

The initiative, police officials say, is a proactive internal security measure in response to growing national concerns about cross-border infiltration and the potential for foreign nationals to exploit porous borders and sensitive demographic zones in the Northeast.

Authorities also emphasized the importance of maintaining thorough records and documentation throughout the verification process to ensure transparency, accountability, and the creation of a centralized database of non-citizens.

The campaign will be conducted in coordination with intelligence units, local administration, and central agencies. Residents have been urged to extend full cooperation during the process and report any suspicious movement or unknown individuals in their neighborhoods.

The issue of undocumented migration — particularly from Bangladesh — has long been a sensitive and politically charged matter in the Northeast.

States like Assam, Tripura, and Manipur have repeatedly voiced concerns over demographic changes and pressures on land, resources, and social infrastructure.

The reassertion of ILP norms and the tightening of local surveillance are increasingly being seen as tools to reclaim control over identity and security in the region.