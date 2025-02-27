Manipur: Over 300 illegal weapons surrendered following governor’s appeal

307 illegally possessed weapons were voluntarily surrendered by various groups, including youth volunteers, community leaders, civil society organizations (CSOs), and women’s organizations, on Thursday.

This mass surrender follows a seven-day deadline set by the Governor of Manipur, urging individuals in possession of looted or illegal weapons to hand them over to authorities.

Advertisement

According to official reports, 246 weapons were surrendered at the 1st Manipur Rifles Campus, while another 61 were handed over at different locations across the valley and hill districts.

Advertisement

The initiative is being seen as a crucial step in reducing tensions and fostering communal harmony in a state that has been grappling with ethnic violence and armed unrest for several months.

Manipur has been reeling under severe ethnic clashes since May 2023, when violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

The conflict led to armed mobs looting police armories and security installations, significantly increasing the circulation of illegal firearms in the state.

In response to the growing insecurity, the Manipur government and security forces launched a series of crackdowns to retrieve looted arms. However, armed groups and individuals continued to resist, further exacerbating tensions. The Governor’s recent appeal to surrender illegal weapons was seen as a last-resort effort to prevent further bloodshed and pave the way for reconciliation.

Authorities have welcomed the mass surrender, emphasizing that the voluntary handover of arms will prevent further violence and create an environment conducive to long-term stability. The role of local community leaders, CSOs, and women’s organizations has been instrumental in encouraging individuals to surrender their weapons and embrace peace.

As the deadline for voluntary surrender expires, the state government has reiterated its stance: no punitive action will be taken against those who comply before the deadline, but strict legal measures will be enforced against those who continue to possess illegal firearms.

“This is a final and crucial opportunity for everyone to contribute to peace, safeguard the future of our youth, and ensure the security of our society. We urge all those still in possession of weapons to surrender them without fear of prosecution,” an official statement declared.

Security forces, in collaboration with local organizations, are actively working to ensure a peaceful transition. Authorities remain hopeful that with continued support from civil society and citizens, Manipur can move towards lasting peace, security, and communal harmony.