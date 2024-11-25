Manipur, Mizoram legislators lock horns over ethnic conflict

A sharp exchange of words has erupted between Manipur legislators and Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena over the ongoing ethnic violence in the north eastern state.

Vanlalvena, a member of the BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF), has advocated for separate administrative units for the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, drawing criticism from Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba of Manipur.

Responding to Vanlalvena’s remarks, Sanajaoba issued a stern warning on Sunday. “My friend, don’t cross the line. Please confine yourself to your state’s issues. Stop interfering in Manipur’s matters. Be a good neighbour,” he posted on X, sharing a report of Vanlalvena’s statements.

Advertisement

Vanlalvena, meanwhile, has called for drastic measures to address the unrest, including the removal of the N Biren Singh-led government and the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur. He described this as the “first and immediate step” to curb the violence, which has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

Proposing a two-step solution, Vanlalvena suggested that during President’s Rule, the central government should thoroughly assess the situation and demarcate territories occupied by both Meiteis and tribal communities. He further emphasized the need for separate administrative units, citing the deep divide between the groups.

“The hill tribes cannot go to the valley, and Meiteis no longer dare to visit the hills. Creating new administrative units for the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo people is essential for a lasting solution,” Vanlalvena said.

The remarks have heightened tensions, with leaders from both states firmly holding their ground on how to resolve the ethnic strife.