Manipur: HM Amit Shah reviews situation, directs officials to take proactive steps

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the situation in violence-ridden Manipur and asked the senior security officials to take effective steps to prevent violence and maintain peace in the Northeastern state, officials said.

Officials said that the Home Minister rushed to the national capital on Sunday after cutting short his campaign in poll-bound Maharashtra and held a meeting with top Home Ministry and security officials.

“The home minister during the review meeting directed the top security officials to undertake all possible steps to maintain peace and normalcy,” a senior official said, refusing to be named.

The official said that Shah is likely to hold another meeting with senior officers on Monday and may take some new steps.

“Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh are likely to attend the meeting virtually from Imphal,” the official said.

HM Shah held the meeting a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked all the security forces to take necessary steps to restore order and peace.

An MHA statement on Saturday said that the security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days.

Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order, it said.

The statement said that strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities.

Important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation.

The public is requested to maintain peace, not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the state, the MHA statement said.

In the widespread violence and attacks on Saturday and Sunday around two dozen houses of ministers, MLAs and political leaders were attacked and vandalised by mobs in several districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts after the news spread about the recovery of six bodies in Jiribam on Saturday

Assam Rifles, the BSF, and state forces, including commandos, fired several rounds of tear gas shells, and rubber bullets on Saturday and Sunday to disperse the protesters, injuring more than 15 people.

Protesters also burnt tyres on the main roads in the capital city and piled up various materials and heavy iron rods to prevent vehicular movement.

A police official in Imphal said that 25 persons, who were part of the mob indulging in ransacking and arson of the houses of ministers and MLAs, had been arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur Districts on Saturday and Sunday.

The six bodies, which are not yet identified by the family members, are believed to be of the six women and children missing since November 11 in Jiribam district.

The bodies, found on Friday and Saturday near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border, were brought to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam for post-mortem examinations.

As the widespread attacks and protests started, authorities imposed a curfew for an indefinite period in Imphal East, West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal Valley “due to developing law and order situation”.

Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and data services in seven districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur — for two days from Saturday evening.