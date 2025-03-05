Manipur highway projects reviewed ahead of Amit Shah’s peace initiative

In preparation for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s peace initiative to ensure free movement on Manipur’s national highways from March 8, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level review meeting at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Key officials, including CRPF Inspector General Rajendra Narayan Das, Additional PCCF, and NHIDCL Executive Director M S Deval, attended the session to assess the progress and challenges of ongoing highway projects.

Deval provided updates on critical infrastructure work along National Highways 37 and 102, linking Manipur with Assam and Nagaland.

The deteriorating condition of NH 37, particularly the Imphal-Silchar stretch via Jiribam, was a focal point of discussion.

The Governor urged officials to address delays and expedite construction to enhance connectivity, stressing the importance of robust road infrastructure for Manipur’s development.

The Union government has been working to ensure the smooth movement of goods and people along Manipur’s highways.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has been tasked with upgrading and maintaining these roads, but progress has been hindered by funding gaps, difficult terrain, and security challenges.

NH 37, which connects Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam, is particularly crucial, serving as an alternative route when NH 2 faces disruptions.

However, recent reports indicate that its condition has worsened due to weather damage and lack of timely repairs, further exacerbating transportation woes.

The ongoing efforts to expedite road construction and maintenance are seen as part of a larger strategy to stabilise the region and support long-term peace efforts.