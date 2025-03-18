‘Manipur GSDP to show recovery, govt committed to bringing normalcy’: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in the Parliament said the central government is committed to bringing normalcy to Manipur and assured all support for the economic growth of the state.

“With improvement in law and order and consequent improvement in economic activity, I expect GSDP to show some recovery this year onwards.”

Sitharaman was replying to a discussion on the passage of the Manipur Budget for the current fiscal and vote of account for the six months of 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha.

In her speech, she also sought the support of the Opposition parties for peace in Manipur instead of engaging in the “blame game”.

The Finance Minister said that the violence in Manipur has adversely impacted economic activities in the state but also expressed confidence that it will recover swiftly.

“We extend the fullest support to the state…so that the recovery of Manipur will be sooner than later…We are, all of us here, committed to getting that state back to some normalcy and we want that state to grow and prosper as much as any other state,” she said.

In her speech, the minister also responded to the Opposition criticism of not paying the required focus to Manipur, and that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visited the violence-affected state.

She said that none of the prime ministers in the past visited Manipur when the violence took place there. She cited the names of former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and IK Gujral.

Sitharaman said the Union Home Minister and Minister of State for Home visited the state as part of the Centre’s efforts to bring normalcy.

“Double engine, of course, double engine. That is why the Home Minister was there (for 4 days), and that is why MoS Home was there for more than 23 days.

“So, please don’t compare how you (Congress) handled Manipur and how this government is handling Manipur. We have greater sensitivity, we care for Manipur and every state of this country,” the minister said.

Sitharaman also apprised the Rajya Sabha about the steps taken to restore normalcy in violence-hit Manipur.

She said the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to maintain law and order alongside 286 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces and the state police.

“Except for some unfortunate incidents, the frequency of violence is decreasing. Safe and smooth traffic is being ensured on the National Highway, and essential commodities are being provided. Regular helicopter services are also operational,” she added.

“The situation in Manipur is gradually returning to normal. Incidents of violence have decreased significantly. Approximately 7,000 new houses have been approved for those who were rendered homeless. The central government has provided the necessary funds for relief and rehabilitation,” the minister told.

“Under a special package from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for relief camp operations.”