Manipur govt reopens educational institutions amid ongoing challenges

The Higher and Technical Education Department of Manipur has issued a new directive to reopen all government educational institutions, government-aided colleges, and state universities starting Friday.

This decision, which overrides a prior order from November 26, follows directions from the Home Department.

The reopening applies to institutions under the department’s jurisdiction, marking a shift in the government’s approach after a November 24 directive initially called for the resumption of classes across all schools, including private, central, and aided institutions. However, the November 24 order was later revoked due to the prevailing situation in the state.

In tandem with this decision, the Department of Education-Schools has tasked all Zonal Education Officers with ensuring compliance and disseminating the information across their respective zones.

Manipur’s educational sector has faced significant disruptions in recent months due to ethnic conflicts and security concerns that have gripped the state since May 2023. The violence, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has led to the displacement of thousands, restricted mobility, and sporadic shutdowns of schools and colleges, particularly in conflict-prone regions.

Educational institutions in Manipur have repeatedly faced closures as authorities grapple with maintaining safety and restoring normalcy. While valley districts have seen intermittent operations, hill districts remain tense, complicating the resumption of regular academic activities. The government’s recent efforts to reopen institutions reflect attempts to bring stability to the education sector amid persistent challenges.

The resumption of classes is seen as a significant move towards restoring normalcy, although concerns about safety and accessibility remain in conflict-hit areas.