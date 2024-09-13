Manipur extends closure of educational institutions amid ongoing tensions

The Manipur government has extended the closure of all educational institutions, including government, government-aided, private, and central schools, as well as colleges under the Higher & Technical Education Department, until September 14, 2024.

This decision, issued through separate directives from the Directorate of Education-Schools and the Higher & Technical Education Department, comes in response to the ongoing unrest in the state.

The closure aims to safeguard students and staff while the situation remains volatile. Director L Nandakumar Singh of the Directorate of Education-Schools instructed Zonal Education Officers to ensure compliance, while Joint Secretary Laishram Dolie Devi of the Higher & Technical Education Department issued similar instructions for colleges.

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence primarily due to the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.

The conflict began after the Manipur High Court suggested the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, sparking protests from tribal groups, including the Kuki-Zomi communities, who viewed this move as a threat to their land rights and socio-political interests.

The situation rapidly escalated into violent clashes across the state, resulting in widespread destruction, displacement of tens of thousands, and a significant loss of life. The violence has disrupted daily life in the state, affecting education, healthcare, and the economy, as well as prompting numerous curfews and the suspension of internet services.

While efforts to restore peace, including interventions from the central government and the deployment of security forces, have been ongoing, sporadic violence continues to flare up in various districts. The deep-rooted ethnic divisions and mistrust between the communities have made reconciliation efforts challenging.

The prolonged conflict has also highlighted the need for long-term peace-building efforts in Manipur, addressing the core issues that fuel ethnic tensions and ensuring stability for the state’s future.