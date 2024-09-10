Manipur Crisis : Protests erupt over drone attacks, Call for Unified Command under CM’s control

Massive protests continue to rock Imphal as citizens, particularly students, express their frustration over the central government’s handling of the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Agitations have intensified following a series of drone bombings and missile attacks allegedly carried out by Kuki militants in Koutruk and Moirang, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.

These attacks have sparked widespread outrage, with protesters criticising both state and central authorities for failing to address the violence.

The protesters, many of whom gathered near the Chief Minister’s secretariat and Raj Bhavan, are demanding that the Unified Command, which currently oversees security in the state, be placed under the control of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

In addition to the unrest, students in Thoubal district have also held protests, calling for the protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity and the removal of central forces, citing a lack of trust in their ability to restore peace.

In response, Chief Minister Singh met with students from various colleges to assure them that the government was committed to resolving the crisis.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to address the students’ concerns and restore normalcy to allow them to return to their studies without fear.

Meanwhile, Kuki-Zo groups in Kangpokpi district have been holding rallies, organised by the Committee on Tribal Unity, protesting the removal of the Assam Rifles from their region.