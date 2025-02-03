Manipur CM commends Himanta Biswa Sarma for crackdown on poppy cultivation

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has lauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his firm stance against illegal poppy cultivation and drug trafficking in the state.

Singh reiterated the shared commitment of both states to protecting the youth from the dangers of narcotics.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media during a program in Imphal West, Singh acknowledged Assam’s proactive efforts, stating, “I appreciate the chief minister of Assam. He is taking counter-drug activities very actively. We must be united in saving future generations from drugs.”

Advertisement

In a post on X, Singh expressed his “deep appreciation” for Sarma’s measures in tackling the illicit cultivation of poppy, emphasizing the need for a drug-free future for the youth of Northeast India.

Assam has intensified its crackdown on illegal poppy farming, with the state police recently destroying over 170 bighas (approximately 56 acres) of poppy cultivation in Goalpara district, valued at Rs 27.20 crore.

Sarma, known for his aggressive stance against drugs, took to X to announce the success of the operation.

“Dear Local Pablo Escobars, sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party! Goalpara Police destroyed 170 bighas of poppy cultivation worth Rs 27.20 crore in January,” he wrote, sharing a video of police personnel uprooting the plantations with tractors.

Assam and Manipur have been at the forefront of the war against drugs, given their geographical vulnerability to illicit trafficking routes. The crackdown on poppy cultivation is a crucial step in the broader campaign to curb the narcotics trade, which has been a persistent issue in the Northeast.