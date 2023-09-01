Manipur: Army thwarts arson attempt, prevents loss of lives in Kangpokpi district

The Army has foiled an arson attempt and prevented the loss of lives and homes near Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, according to an official release.

According to the official release by PRO (Defence) Kohima and Imphal, “In a prompt and effective response, the Indian Army’s quick action foiled an attempted arson incident near Leimakhong on the evening of August 31, 2023.”

At approximately 6:30 pm, an Army column near Chingmang village noticed flames and smoke emerging from a vacant house. Without delay, the Army personnel sprang into action, establishing a secure perimeter around the area, said the release.

Within a few minutes of the incident, three Army water bowsers reached the location, and the fire was controlled and extinguished immediately. Combing operations were conducted simultaneously to apprehend the miscreants involved in the attempted arson, added the release.

The release further stated that neighbours in the area have been cooperating in the search operations to apprehend the miscreants involved in the arson attempt.

The intention behind the arson attempt appears to disrupt the prevailing peace in the area. Furthermore, the Police were informed about the incident to investigate and book the individuals involved, added the release.

The swift action by the Army successfully prevented the house from gutting and spreading fire to neighbouring houses, said the official release.