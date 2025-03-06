Mandaviya underlines importance of preventive healthcare

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday emphasized the importance of preventive and promotive healthcare in building a healthy and fit India.

Participating in a seminar on ‘Health Challenges and Healthy Lifestyle’, organized by Arogya Bharti in collaboration with ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad in Haryana, he cited the wisdom of ancient Indian medical pioneers like Charak, Sushruta, and Lord Dhanwantari and highlighted India’s rich healthcare legacy.

The Minister stressed the significance of meditation, yoga, and fasting as key components of preventive healthcare and lauded Arogya Bharti’s efforts in organising wellness camps across the country to promote holistic well-being.

The seminar witnessed active participation from doctors, paramedics, medical students, industrial workers, and office bearers of industrial associations and Arogya Bharti, reflecting a shared commitment to preventive healthcare and holistic well-being.

During his visit, Mandaviya also inaugurated three state-of-the-art medical facilities at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital. The medical facilities inaugurated include digital mammography services, 1000 mA Digital Radiography Fluoroscopy (DRF) System and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Application.

The addition of these facilities will significantly improve diagnostic and treatment services for insured workers and their dependents, ensuring access to world-class healthcare within the ESIC network.

As a tribute to India’s ancient healing traditions, the minister also unveiled a statue of Lord Dhanwantari, the god of Ayurveda, at ESIC Medical College and Hospital.