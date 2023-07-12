Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate a ”Swasthya Chintan Shivir” in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on July 14.

The two-day “Swasthya Chintan Shivir” is being organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare. The event will be attended by the Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and Prof. SP Singh Baghel.

Health Ministers of various states and Union Territories as well as senior officials from the Health Ministry and states are expected to join this important event.

The event will begin with tabling of the Action Taken Report of the 14th Convention of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare. It will be followed by sessions focusing on various facets of healthcare in India today. The sessions will highlight four aspects of Ayushman Bharat, including Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Health and Wellness Centres, as well as Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission(PM-ABHIM).

The thematic sessions will also focus on the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, the elimination of measles, rubella, and the implementation of the PCPNDT Act in India. The sessions will highlight the role of Public Health Management Cadre, as well as the status of Medical, Nursing, and Allied Health Education in the country.

Discussions will also be held on the National Organ Transplant Programme, as well as the District Residency Programme. Additionally, the sessions will focus on the burden of Non-communicable diseases, and Sickle Cell Disease.

The “Swasthya Chintan Shivir” will have interactive sessions with the stakeholders with the aim to arrive at solutions for healthcare challenges in the country, as well as harness the opportunities to create a healthier nation.