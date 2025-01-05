Mandaviya leads ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ in Porbandar

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative in his constituency of Upleta in Porbandar, Gujarat today, to boost the enthusiasm for the cycling event further.

The 150-plus riders followed Dr Mandaviya from the Municipal Arts & Commerce College to the Taluka School Cricket Ground in Upleta to complete a 5 km cycling distance.

The third week of the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ saw Olympic medal winner Lovlina Borgohain and former Commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion Sangram Singh pledging their support to the cycling movement. In fact, the initiative has been organised in more than 2500 locations across the country since it was launched by Dr Mandaviya last month.

“Cycling is a solution to pollution. It is a health mantra. Everyone should cycle as it is beneficial for keeping one fit. You can form a group and can cycle together. I would suggest everyone to register on the Fit India website and app and be a part of the Sundays on Cycle movement following the vision of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Please register yourselves as Upleta Cycling Club. I will also cycle with you when I stay at Upleta,” the minister said.

Prime Minister Modi had launched the ‘Fit India’ initiative in 2019 with the motto of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens.

With this week’s theme being a social campaign against drugs, Sangram Singh led 500-plus cyclists including soldiers from the Indian Army, Sports Authority of India (SAI) campers and senior officials and cyclists of various cycling clubs like the giant cycle club etc, in the National Capital. The cyclists rode from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path and back.

“I have always believed that health is the only wealth. Our body is a temple and we should not abuse our body by consuming drugs. Also, cycling is one of the best activities to improve fitness. If our Army jawans can take out their precious time from guarding our borders to promote a healthy lifestyle, all of us can do it too. Say no to drugs and be a part of Sundays on Cycle,” Sangram Singh said before picking up a cycle to ride.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and Arjuna awardee Lovlina Borgohain joined the cycling movement from SAI Regional Centre in Guwahati along with other eminent athletes from various parts of the country.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.