Mandaviya leads Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign in Delhi

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, led the Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign in the national capital on Sunday.

“Now in its ninth week, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a nationwide fitness movement, with cyclists participating in over 1,200 locations across the country,” the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said.

Advertisement

Dr Mandaviya was joined by members of cycling clubs, Olympic rower Arjun Lal Jat, and special guests from industry bodies FICCI and CII, along with representatives from fitness brand Decathlon, Yoga Bharat, and My Bharat.

Advertisement

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to combat obesity by reducing oil consumption, exercising, and eating healthily, Dr Mandaviya dedicated the initiative to the nation’s fight against obesity.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister emphasised, “In our collective battle against obesity, as initiated by the PM, we must make daily fitness activities a part of our lives. Cycling is the simplest form of exercise with a profound impact on both personal health and the environment. It reduces carbon footprints and provides a solution to pollution.”

Fit India Sundays on Cycle invites a special group of people each week, with previous editions featuring army personnel, postmen, and wellness experts as guest participants. This week, corporate India showed its support by stepping forward to participate in the campaign.

Olympian Arjun Lal Jat said, “The enthusiasm of the participants is great and as an athlete, I am happy to see that so many people have stepped out on a Sunday morning and have dedicated time to fitness. Staying fit is not an option, it is compulsory for everyone and the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative is a wonderful motivation for people to start their fitness journey.”

In Guwahati, doctors from the Indian Medical Association joined the Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebration at the SAI National Centre of Excellence. More than 300 members rode to spread the message of fitness.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle has been organised across 4,200 locations in India over the past few weeks, with 1,200 venues hosting events on Sunday alone. The number of locations hosting Sundays on Cycle continues to grow, as citizens from all geographies, age groups, and social backgrounds enthusiastically participate in the initiative.