Mandaviya dedicates new state-of-the-art facilities at AIIMS

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the reputation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is a testament to the commitment and enthusiasm exhibited by the dedicated doctors working here.

“AIIMS New Delhi is a lighthouse, setting conventions and principles that the entire country follows. The outstanding reputation of AIIMS is a testament to the commitment and enthusiasm exhibited by the dedicated doctors working here,” Mandaviya said after dedicating to the nation the new state-of-the-art facilities at the premier institute.

Talking about the facilities, the minister said, “These new facilities inaugurated today with the aim to improve healthcare service for the common people. The objective is to ensure that access to quality and affordable healthcare reaches the last mile of the people.”

Advertisement

Elaborating on the government’s initiative towards bringing about a transformation in healthcare in India, Mandaviya said the establishment of 1,70,000 ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ is an endeavour towards the same direction.

“These health and wellness centres have also been provided with tele-consultation facilities, saving time, effort and resources for the common man”, he said.

He further said, “The number of medical colleges have more than doubled in the last 9 years. Similarly the number of MBBS, PG and nursing seats have also increased at an unprecedented rate in a span of less than 10 years.”

Noting that India is also promoting its quality and affordable healthcare service to the world, the minister said, “The ‘Heal in India’ and ‘Heal by India’ initiatives have been launched to tap into the fast-growing medical tourism sector in the world.”

Appreciating the commitment of Indian healthcare professionals towards providing service to humanity, Mandaviya said that this tradition is rooted in our age-old culture which is now recognised by the world.

Union Minister of States for Health- SP Singh Baghel and Bharati Pravin Pawar, and AIIMS Director M Srinivas were also present.