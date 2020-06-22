Manabadi Telangana SSC Class 10 results 2020 has been declared on the official website i.e. manabadi.co.in , bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates willing to check their TS SSC results 2020 need to visit the official website and follow the instructions to check the results online.

This year, the authorities have declared the exam results through grades and marks memo.

As per the updates, TS SSC results 2020 have been released on a grades basis and the result has been declared on behalf of the internal examination performance of the candidate.

With the increase in coronavirus cases in the state, the Chief Minister has canceled the TS SSC Class 10th board examination.

In 2020, 5 lakh 40 thousand candidates applied for the TS class 10th board examination.

Candidates need to contact their schools for SSC marks memo. In case of any error, the candidate needs to contact the school principal for the correction in the memo and the same will be forwarded by the principal to the Board.

Due to the huge load on the website, some of the candidates may face issues in getting their results or entering the result website. In such case, the candidates can also get their exam results over a call. For this candidate needs to dial 1100 from any BSNL land line number in the state or the candidate can call at 18004251110 from any land line or mobile phone.

Keep surfing this space for more and the latest news updates.