Man, who filed corruption cases against KCR, killed by unidentified assailants

A social activist, who had filed a case of corruption against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the cracks in the Medigadda barrage, was brutally killed by unidentified men last night at Bhupalpally town. The murder has sent shockwaves throughout the state.

Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy was also the husband of former councillor of Bhupalpally municipality Sarala. In October 2023, he initially filed a case at the Bhupalpally police station to register an FIR against the former chief minister and ex-irrigation minister T Harish Rao with corruption charges in the Kaleshwaram Project, following reports that the pillars of Medigadda barrage had sunk.

After being turned away by the local police and magistrate, as he approached the principal sessions court of Bhupalpally, notices were issued to K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao in the ase. However, the high court intervened in the matter and issued a stay order.

Last night, the activist was attacked by unidentified bike-borne assailants with knives and sickles while he was riding his motorcycle through Reddy Colony at around 7 pm. Even though he tried to escape, he was struck on his head. As he collapsed they stabbed him with a knife. Later, when the police reached the spot and took him to Singareni hospital it was too late. The doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Since the social activist was involved in quite a few land disputes, the police suspect a local hand in his murder. The Bhupalpally Police registered an FIR against five individuals in connection with the murder of Rajalingamurthy following a complaint of his wife. She alleged that they committed the murder over a

land dispute in the court anticipating a verdict in her favour.

Meanwhile, the BRS has demanded a thorough investigation into the murder of Rajalingamurthy. Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, ex-MLA of Bhupalapally, said they were not averse to a CBI inquiry.