Man who clicked Morari Bapu’s photo inside Kedarnath temple fined

The issue of clicking photos in the sanctum sanctorum of Famous Hindu shrine of Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand has again hit the headlines following photo of a famous religious preacher Morari Bapu going viral and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) imposing a fine on the person who clicked the photo and made it viral on social media.

Earlier this month, Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), had taken a decision against photography inside or around the shrine following an uproar after few videos went viral inviting severe criticism from the devouts. In two such videos,couples were seen proposing to each other in front of Kedarnath temple. Earlier, a woman was seen throwing g currency notes inside the temple. The BKTC had put a board requesting the devouts to refrain from such videography/photography in or around the temple.

The latest controversy erupted when Morari Bapu, a famous Hindu preacher went to Kedarnath on July 21. His photograph inside the Kedarnath temple was shared on social media. According to temple committee officials, the Indore resident who did that paid a donation of Rs.11,000 besides tendering an apology..

But this has not gone down well with the ‘puroihits’ of the temple who alleged double standards by the temple committee. They charge that committee has been flouting its own rules and instead of getting donation from an offender, the BKTC should have imposed a fine to deter others from indulging in such acts again.

The interview of Morari Bapu with an anchor of a television channel conducted outside the temple sitting on chairs has also evoked reactions. Manoj Rawat, a former legislator from Kedarnath said that such incidents should be avoided to maintain the sanctity of the revered place. Anoop Nautiyal, a social activist of the state who conducted a public survey with 251 respondents, pointed out that 86 per cent of the people asked about such interviews being conducted and photographs/Videos being taken in or around kedarnath temple reacted strongly against such practices.