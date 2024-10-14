Man stabbed to death over car parking dispute in Kashmir

A scuffle over a car parking space resulted in a murder on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district, said officials here.

Police said cognisance of the incident has been taken. An individual, namely Zareef Ahmed Mir, son of Ab Raheem Mir, stabbed another person named Amir Razak Mir, son of Abdul Razak Mir during a scuffle over a vehicle parking space near their shops said the officials. Both are residents of the Parimpora area in Srinagar.

“The victim was declared dead upon arrival at SMHS Hospital Srinagar by attending doctors,” said the officials, adding that an FIR has been filed.

“Case FIR number 114/2024 under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) stands registered in police station Parimpora against the accused. The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence has also been recovered. Further investigation in the case is going on,” police said.

Srinagar city and its immediate suburbs have been choked for the last five years due to the influx of hundreds of new vehicles every day. The improvement in the law and order situation allows people to move around freely in their vehicles during the daytime and even in late hours.

Experts believe that while most of the roads inside Srinagar city and its suburbs remain the same, heavy vehicular load on these roads often chokes the main traffic arteries. In addition to the traffic congestion on the roads, parking spaces inside and around the city are becoming an area of major concern with frequent quarrels breaking out.

Keeping the overloaded traffic movement inside Srinagar city in mind, a spacious ring road is being laid presently. Most of the traffic moving through the city will move on the ring road providing more space and parking areas for the motorists to manoeuvre.