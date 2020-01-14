A two-wheeler owner was imposed with a heavy penalty of Rs 26,000 by Odisha transport authority for allowing his minor son to ride his motorbike, officials said.

The minor was caught by the police near Barang, on the outskirt of the capital city for driving the two-wheeler without a helmet at Barang Police station square.

During the verification, it was learned by the police that the boy was minor and a challan was generated in the name of minor’s father Mangaraj Parida.

“The minor was prosecuted as per the rules by the traffic magistrate and the fine was slapped. The fine was imposed under Amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019. The court will decide on the matter as per the law,” informed Dipti Ranjan Patra, Cuttack Regional Transport Officer (RTO).

While the vehicle was seized, the parents of the minor was informed about the imposed fine.

In a similar incident on Monday in the Angul district of Odisha, a bike owner was also slapped with a fine of Rs 26,000 for allowing a minor boy top ride the bike.

An official of state transport authority said, “A challan has been issued against the owner of a two-wheeler by Talcher RTO for allowing an underaged boy ride the motorbike in Palalahada town in Angul district.”