Chaos erupted briefly at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday afternoon when an unidentified man, with a pistol strapped to his waist, walked into the protest site demanding that one side of the road be opened for commuters.

The man was overpowered by protesters, as seen in a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media.

The man initially kept the pistol hidden as he shouted at protestors to leave the site. But as soon as the protestors started pushing him out of the site, the man pulled his shirt up and flashed the firearm.

For a brief the protestors were terror-struck, but they soon recovered their senses and overpowered the man. The protestors pushed him out of the venue, instead of handing him to the police. They have also not filed any complaints against the man.

Protestors stood strong and continued their sit-in on Monday night and Tuesday morning despite rain. Shaheen Bagh protest is continuing for over 40 days now.

The protest, led by women, witnessed a low head count in the morning but by afternoon the crowd swelled as slogans like “NRC-CAA hatao, Desh bachao” (Remove NRC-CAA, protect the country), “Inquilab Zindabad, India Zindabad” began echoing in the area.