‘Man Mein Ek Aas Hai’, Pilot’s video triggers speculations

With Assembly polls nearing in Rajasthan, the Congress high-command recently ‘resolved’ the internal conflict between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot after two months of constant exchange of barbs between the two camps.

As the party leadership is now trying to show that everything is fine in Rajasthan Congress, a tweet by Sachin Pilot has triggered speculations in the political circles.

Pilot has posted a video story on his Twitter handle, in which he is seen with the people of the state.

He captioned the video: “There is hope in my mind, there is a belief in the heart, will build a strong Rajasthan, when people are together.”

While Pilot is visible in every slide in the video, no other Congress leaders, nor the party’s symbol, could be seen in it.

मन में एक आस है,

दिल में एक विश्वास है,

बनाएंगे एक सशक्त राजस्थान,

जन-जन का जब साथ है। pic.twitter.com/gve4yNxTu4 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) June 1, 2023



Actually, Pilot and Gehlot have not been in the best of terms ever since the Congress government was formed in 2018. On many occasions, Pilot has expressed his displeasure with the Congress hugh-command for not resolving his pending issues.

While the party high-command may be claiming to have achieved reconciliation between the two leaders, Pilot has made it clear that he will not relinquish his stance on the three demands he put forth earlier this month, for which he even issued an ultimatum to the state government.

The Congress leader’s demands included disbanding and reconstitution of Rajasthan Public Service Commission; compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak; and a high-level probe into the charges of corruption he had levelled against the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

Although the Congress leadership is claiming that everything is fine between Pilot and Gehlot, the latest video has raised some questions.

Neither Gehlot nor any other Congress leader are visible in the video, giving rise to the question whether Pilot is going to go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections? Is Pilot still angry with his party? Or if things have been resolved and he has been given a free hand by the party high-command.