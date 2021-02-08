Family feud claimed lives of two as a man killed his wife and 9-year- old daughter followed by an altercation in the Hayatripuram locality of Baghpat Kotwali on Monday morning.

Accused Gulfam surrendered before the police and narrated the incident to the cops after which he was taken into custody.

Manoj Singh, PRO SP Baghpat informed that a case of double murder is being registered against accused Gulfam who surrendered at Baghpat Kotwali after committing the crime. He is being sent to jail on charges of killing his wife Muskan and nine-year-old daughter Aayat.

It is said that Gulfam and Muskan used to have frequent fights. On Monday morning also Gulfam had an altercation with Muskan over some issue. The situation went to the extent that in a fit of rage he strangled his wife and juvenile daughter.

He then went to Kotwali and surrendered before the police. Later, Police visited the spot and sent the dead bodies for postmortem.