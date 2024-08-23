Man kills wife for frequently objecting to alcohol consumption

A 32-year-old man has allegedly killed his wife for frequently objecting to his regular alcohol consumption habit, the police said on Thursday.

Police said that the accused has been identified as Biltu Sarkar — a resident of Malda in West Bengal.

He killed his wife, Shafali Sarkar (27), by strangulating her to death, using a pillow.

“The couple always argued over this issue. On August 17, they entered a heated argument, and in a drunken condition, Biltu, strangulated to death his wife by using a pillow and stuffed her body in a plastic bag and dumped that in the Sector 52 area,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Varun Dahiya said.

On August 18, the police received information regarding a body lying stuffed inside a plastic bag in the Sector-52 area.

A police team, along with a forensic team and a fingerprint print expert team, rushed to the spot to collect evidence. The body was then shifted to the mortuary for further investigation, the police said.

The deceased’s body was later identified by her mother on August 21, who informed the police that the victim’s husband used to beat her for objecting to his drinking habits.

She suspects before the police that her husband killed him and is absconding.

Based on a complaint, the police started an investigation and nabbed the accused from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

To conceal his identity, the accused had shaved off his hair but was nabbed by the police on Wednesday from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, Dahiya said.

Police had registered a case under the section of murder at the Sector-53 police station here in Gurugram.

In just five days, the city witnessed two murder cases.

On Tuesday, a man, his wife, and a friend were arrested for allegedly murdering his sister’s husband at their rented accommodation in Bas Khusla village in Manesar.

According to the police, the victim was killed over his illicit relationship with the accused’s wife. The body was reportedly dumped in a drain in Manesar.