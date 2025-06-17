Man killed day before wedding in Rampur: Groom’s family alleges fiancée behind murder

Another gruesome murder was reported here on Tuesday when a 25-year-old man was killed a day before his wedding, and the groom’s family has alleged that the girl had conspired with her boyfriend to kill her fiancé.

Two bike riders, who reached the groom’s house a day before the wedding in Rampur, abducted him, then strangled him to death. They threw the body into the forests of Ratanpura Shumali village.

When the entire country is shocked by the criminal act of Muskan of Meerut and Sonam Raghuvanshi of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a similar case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh.

Groom’s family has alleged that the would-be bride, Gulfshan, a resident of Dhanupura village in Bhot area, got Nihal kidnapped with the help of her boyfriend Saddam a day before the wedding.

Police, while revealing the murder here on Tuesday, have arrested the prime accused, Saddam and Farman. But Nihal’s family is demanding the immediate arrest of Gulfshan and has lodged an FIR against the girl.

The body of Nihal, a resident of Fakir Gate at Mohalla Gujar Tola in the city, was found in the forest of Ratanpura village of the Azimnagar police station area on Monday night.

The deceased’s brother Naib has accused Gulfashan of conspiring to kill Nihal. Naib said that his brother used to work as a cook, and his marriage was fixed with Gulfashan. The marriage was to be solemnized on June 15, but a day before the wedding, the groom was abducted.

Police have arrested the two accused, Saddam and Farman.

Advertisement