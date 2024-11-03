Man held in Delhi for issuing death threat to Purnea MP posing as a member of the Lawrance gang

A man, posing as a member of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang, was arrested from Delhi for allegedly issuing a threat to an independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mahesh Pandey, confessed to the crime and denied that he was linked with any gang.

The MP on October 28 said he received a death threat over the phone after his threat to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail.

Speaking to the media about the arrest of Pandey, Superintendent of Police (SP) Purnea, Kartikeya Sharma said he was arrested after technical surveillance by the police.

“Pandey had previously worked with influential people. When he came to know that Pappu Yadav had challenged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he devised the plan and issued a death threat to the Lok Sabha MP,” he added.

The motive behind issuing the death threat to Pappu Yadav was under investigation, Sharma said.