Man held for threatening Madhya Pradesh minister

A man has been arrested for allegedly giving death threats to Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on phone and social media.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mukesh Darbar, a resident of Harsud area in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai, a case was registered at the Harsud police station against Mukesh Darbar under relevant sections for issuing threats, abusing the minister and sharing the message on social media.

The SP said that a police team tracked down Mukesh Darbar and arrested him from near the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border on Friday. The police are interrogating Darbar.

Police stated that Darbar has seven criminal cases registered against him, and preventive action is being taken.

In response to the threats, security for the minister has been tightened.

According to information, Darbar has a longstanding dispute with the minister. Darbar had even contested the election for the post of District Panchayat Vice President in the past against Vijay Shah’s son. Darbar had lost the poll.

Mukesh Darbar initially called the minister on the latter’s mobile phone but when the minister did not take his call, Darbar called up the minister’s supporter and BJP Corporator, Golu Borasi.

Darbar allegedly told Borasi that Vijay Shah and his family would be eliminated in three days. Darbar also posted a threat message against the minister on social media.

Kunwar Vijay Shah is the Tribal Affairs Department and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Department Minister in Madhya Pradesh. He is an MLA from Harsud Assembly seat in the state continuously for eight terms.