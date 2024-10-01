Man brutally kills dog

In a macabre incident, a man brutally thrashed a stray female dog with a wooden stick, then threw burning embers on it before tying the almost dead dog’s hind legs with a rope and dragging it on the road behind a scooter and finally killing it by crushing its head with a big stone to take revenge for the dog having bitten his daughter some days ago.

The horrific incident took place in Guna city of Madhya Pradesh and its disturbing CCTV footage came to light today. The police have arrested the accused identified as Pappu on the basis of the CCTV footage and complaints lodged against him by several animal lovers and animal welfare organizations.

According to police, the City Kotwali police nabbed Pappu and booked him under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The police further said that he killed the dog brutally in the Nayapura area of the town to take revenge for the dog having bitten his daughter a few days ago.

Animal lovers and animal welfare associations have demanded stringent punishment to the accused for carrying out the ghastly act.