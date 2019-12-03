Days after a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in her school uniform in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, a man was arrested on Monday, who has confessed to the crime.

“It was a big challenge for us, considering such a despicable act and then murder had happened with a six-year-old. We formed teams and met with the public to collect input and then were able to arrest him. He has confessed to the crime,” senior police officer Adarsh Sidhu told news agency ANI.

“The evidence against him will be prepared soon to ensure that he gets convicted quickly,” he added.

The police officer further said that the man lured the girl with sweets and then took her to a nearby desolate area where he raped her. He then murdered her fearing that she might recognise him before others as she knew him.

The girl had gone to school on Saturday and did not return till late. Her family members started looking for her and found the blood-stained body at an isolated place in Kheldi village of Aligarh town on Sunday, police had said.

Liquor bottles, snacks and bloodstains were also found at the spot.

Prima facie, the girl was raped and strangled to death with her school belt.