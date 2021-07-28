Scheduled to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at 4 pm today, the West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee today met her party MPs in Delhi to discuss the strategy they need to adopt to maintain pressure on the Modi government in the parliament surrounding the Pegasus snooping scandal.

Miss Banerjee has been meeting the opposition leaders in Delhi in a bid to build a formidable front to oust the BJP from the Centre in 2024 parliamentary polls. Today, she is scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi at 4 pm but before that, she met her MPs at the residence of TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. Present were leaders such as Kalyan Banerjee, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Shatabdi Roy among others.

Sources indicated that Mamata laid out a comprehensive plan for her MPs to adopt a systematic approach towards probing the BJP government on Pegasus. It is learnt that MPs were asked to maintain full attendance in the Parliament sessions and raise questions during the Zero Hour on the Pegasus issue among others.

Banerjee’s four-day visit and her meetings with top opposition leaders have ruffled feathers in Delhi’s ruling power corridor where sources claimed that echoes of Miss Banerjee posing herself to be the next PM candidate is audible. What added substance to this impression was TMC MPs who told the media persons that Mamata Banerjee is the next PM candidate, and for the BJP Mamata is a force to reckon with. Serampore MP Kalyani Banerjee said Mamata will lead an opposition front that will tend to bulldoze the BJP govt.

Sources claimed that Mamata’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi will be crucial for the next move that will set the ball rolling for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls since the Opposition is banking heavily on the Pegasus snooping issue which targeted notable Indian citizens including journalists, politicians, human right activists etc. The Parliament session today too was disrupted due to what the opposition party leaders claimed as an “uncanny silence” of the Modi government on the Pegasus issue.