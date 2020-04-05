West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world.

“Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence,” Banerjee tweeted.

দিদি, আপনার নিঃস্বার্থ মানবিক কাজে, একটি ভাই হয়ে হাত বাড়ানো আমার কর্তব্য। Aami Kolkata, we believe…

“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”

– Rabindranath Tagore https://t.co/CqVtaS8o0D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2020

Banerjee replied, “So nice of you and your sweet words @iamsrk, I am indeed blessed to have someone who always tries to keep up and fulfil his duties of a brother. All of us in Bengal love you and pray for your good health. Keep up your good work, stay safe and take care of your family.”

Besides Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed 77 lives in the country.

Khan has on Thursday announced that his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders will contribute an undisclosed amount to the PM CARES fund amid the coronavirus pandemic. He added that KKR and his NGO Meer Foundation will contribute 50,000 PPE kits to West Bengal and Maharashtra governments. Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment will also contribute to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u… to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

Besides the NGO, the actor has taken the help of his companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Red Chillies VFX, to provide support to the Central and state governments.