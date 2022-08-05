Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi at his residence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday evening.

She is also slated to call on President Droupadi Murmu during her four dasy visit to Delhi.

According to the sources, Banerjee is likely to discuss issues pertaining to the state including GST dues with the Prime Minister.

In addition, the West Bengal CM is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 which she did not attend last year.

The meeting will be chaired by the Prime Minister.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, on Thursday met her party’s MPs and discussed the party’s strategy during the monsoon session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to Twitter, All India Trinamool Congress tweeted, “Our Chairperson @MamataOfficial held a meeting with all MPs in Delhi. The current Parliament session, the road to 2024 and various issues were discussed, with several activities and initiatives outlined for the coming days. We are always committed to serving the people.”

Mamata Banerjee’s meetings assume significance ahead of the vice-presidential election on August 6.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while Margaret Alva is the candidate of the opposition parties.