# India

Mamata Banerjee inciting violence over Waqf Amendment Act: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

By asking people to protest and refusing to comply with a law passed by Parliament, the Chief Minister is clearly inciting violence, Rijiju said.

Statesman News Service | THIRUVANANTHAPURAM | April 16, 2025 12:07 am

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence by refusing to implement the Waqf Amendment Act in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday, Kiren Rijiju said that Mamata Banerjee asked people to protest against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act and declared that she would not implement it in her state. He asked, “How can the West Bengal Chief Minister declare that she will not implement the amended Waqf Act passed by Parliament?

By asking people to protest and refusing to comply with a law passed by Parliament, the Chief Minister is clearly inciting violenceRijiju said.

“I don’t know about the involvement of anti-national elements or some of the anti-social elements in the violence. What is disturbing is that the Chief Minister is visibly inciting violence. The CM herself is asking people to protest. If the Chief Minister says she would not implement the Act passed by Parliament, this amounts to inciting violence,” Rijiju said.

“How can she say she will not implement it? She holds a constitutional position, and the law has been passed by a constitutional body. How can she then refuse to follow something that is constitutional?” the Union Minister asked.

