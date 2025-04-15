Mamata Banerjee inciting violence over Waqf Amendment Act: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union

Minister

Kiren

Rijiju

Minister

Mamata

Banerjee

inciting

violence

Waqf

Amendment

Act

for Minority Affairson Tuesday accused West Bengal Chiefofby refusing to implement thein the state.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday, Kiren Rijiju said that Mamata Banerjee asked people to protest against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act and declared that she would not implement it in her state. He asked, “How can the West Bengal Chief Minister declare that she will not implement the amended Waqf Act passed by Parliament?

By asking people to protest and refusing to comply with a law passed by Parliament, the Chief Minister is clearly inciting violence, Rijiju said.

“I don’t know about the involvement of anti-national elements or some of the anti-social elements in the violence. What is disturbing is that the Chief Minister is visibly inciting violence. The CM herself is asking people to protest. If the Chief Minister says she would not implement the Act passed by Parliament, this amounts to inciting violence,” Rijiju said.

“How can she say she will not implement it? She holds a constitutional position, and the law has been passed by a constitutional body. How can she then refuse to follow something that is constitutional?” the Union Minister asked.