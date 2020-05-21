A day after the super cyclone Amphan wrecked the coast of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that 72 people died due to it and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas of the state.

She said the damage caused by the cyclone is more than the coronavirus pandemic and has asked the PM to visit the affected districts and help to rebuild those areas from scratch.

“I have asked the PM to visit Sunderbans. In this hour of crisis, let us work together. Amit Shah called me this afternoon and assured the centre will extend full help,” NDTV quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

She also took to Twitter to update on the coronavirus situation.

“Cyclone Amphan has left a trail of devastation beyond our thoughts. While the material damage is substantial, Bengal stands united in this time of crisis. Together we will overcome this because nothing can dampen the spirit and strength of the people of Bengal,” she said in a tweet.

However, on the Bengal crisis PM Modi has said the entire nation stands with Bengal.

“Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy,” he said in a tweet.

“NDRF teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected,” he said in another tweet.

Cyclone Amphan leading to strong winds with speed up to 125 kmph per hour upturned cars in West Bengal and also left trees, electricity poles were torn off and blocking roads.

North and South 24 Paraganas of Bengal also came in the ambit of the super cyclone.