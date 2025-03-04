Malpractices alleged in Rs 401 crore saffron project in Kashmir

Allegations of malpractice in the centrally funded Rs 401 crore National Saffron Mission (NSM) rocked the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, with legislators demanding an in-depth inquiry into the issue.

National Conference (NC) MLA, Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi, supported by CPI(M) legislator Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, raised concerns over irregularities in the ambitious project meant to revitalise saffron production in Kashmir.

They sought a thorough investigation to determine whether funds were misused or if the project was mismanaged.

Agriculture Minister Javed Dar acknowledged the concerns and assured the House that the department was reviewing the matter. “If necessary, we will initiate a departmental inquiry,” he said.

The multi-crore initiative sought to introduce modern techniques, improve irrigation facilities, and enhance overall saffron yield. However, reports of project failure, mismanagement of funds, and failure to achieve the desired results have raised doubts over its execution.

There were allegations that the earmarked number of borewells was not installed, as a result of which irrigation of the saffron fields in south Kashmir was hit.