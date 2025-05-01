Mallika Sarabhai alleges restrictions on free expression as chancellor of Kerala

Renowned dancer, activist, and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, Deemed to be University, Mallika Sarabhai has on Wednesday said there has been attempt to dissuade her from supporting the ASHA(Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, who were on strike for the last 81 days demanding wage hike, retirement benefits and better working conditions.

She has alleged that limitations have been placed on her freedom of expression in her new academic role.

Advertisement

Ms. Sarabhai voiced her concern over being informally advised against publicly supporting the protesting ASHA workers, calling it her “first taste” of the limitations placed on university heads . She expressed her support for the cause, stating that ASHA workers are “ill paid and used” despite the critical work they perform across the country.

Advertisement

“I was asked for my opinion and gave it as me, as I have done all my life, she said

“Today I got my first taste of what it means to be the Chancellor of a University. Restricted speech. There is an ASHA workers’ agitation on in Thrissur about increasing their pay. I believe these workers everywhere do very important work and are ill paid and used. Sarah Joseph is leading a citizens’ crowd funding to increase their salary. I was asked for my opinion and gave it as me, as I have done all my life. Oh, not allowed any more. Hmmm. How do I stop being me? Do I even want to?,” she wrote on her Facebook page

However, She has not disclosed who attempted to impose these restrictions on her freedom of expression.

Despite the attempts to dissuade, Mallika Sarabhai participated online in the protest program organized in Thrissur, as part of the ASHA workers strike. She inaugurated the strike by sending Rs. 1,000 to the account of one of the ASHA workers

Neither the state government nor the university authorities have reacted to the allegations so far.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government appointed Sarabhai as the Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University for Art and Culture on December 6, 2022.

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been protesting in front of the Secretariat since February 10, demanding an increase in honorarium, retirement benefits, and better working conditions.