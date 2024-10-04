Malayali soldier Thomas Cherian laid to rest with full military honours in Karoor

The mortal remains of Odalil Puthenvettil Thomas Cherian, a native of Elathoor In Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, who died in a plane crash over the Rohtang Pass in 1968, were laid to rest on Friday afternoon. His funeral was conducted with full military honors in a specially prepared burial chamber at the St. Peter’s Orthodox Church in Karoor.

Earlier that day, the soldier’s body was brought to the residence of Shaiju K Mathew, the son of Cherian’s elder brother Thomas. Kuriakose Mar Clemis Metropolitan performed the third order of the funeral service at noon. The body was kept for public viewing from 1 to 2 pm. Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to the brave soldier.

The final service for Odalil Puthenvettil Thomas Cherian began at 2 pm, officiated by Dr Abraham Mar Seraphim Metropolitan. Following the ceremony at the church, the troops paid their last respects. State Health Minister Veena George also attended the funeral to pay her respects on behalf of the government.

Advertisement

Thomas Cherian, a 22-year-old craftsman in the Indian Army, was among the 103 people on board the ill-fated flight that crashed on February 7, 1968. His body, recovered from the snow-capped mountains last Wednesday, was flown to Thiruvananthapuram and kept at the military camp in Pangode.

The body of Cherian was received at Thiruvananthapuram airport by his relatives, senior military officers, and ministers. Among those who paid their respects were Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Kerala Health Minister Veena George, Brigadier M P Salil from Pangode Army Camp, Air Force Base Director Capt. T N Manikandan, and Director of the Sainik Welfare Board Capt. Sheeba Ravi.

On Friday, the body of Thomas Cherian was transported to his family home in Elanthoor. Following a public viewing at the residence, the body was taken to St. Peter’s Orthodox Church in Karoor for the final rites.

Cherian had joined the Army in 1965. The tragic plane crash claimed the lives of 96 soldiers, and his body was recovered following a search operation last Monday at 3:30 pm.