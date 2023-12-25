Malaviya was confluence of modern thinking and Sanatan culture: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the first series of 11 volumes of the Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on the occasion of his 162nd birth anniversary at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister stressed the importance of the collected works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the founder of the Banaras Hindu University, freedom fighter, scholar and one of the makers of modern India for the young generation and research scholars.

He said the collected works would shed light on BHU-related issues, Mahamana’s dialogue with Congress leadership, and his attitude towards the British leadership. The volume related to the diary of the Mahamana, said PM Modi, can guide the people of the country in the dimensions of society, nation and spiritualism.

The prime minister acknowledged the hard work of the team behind the collected work and congratulated the Ministry of I&B, Mahamana Malaviya Mission and Chief Editor of Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Sampoorna Vangamay Ram Bahadur Rai.

“Personalities like Mahamana are born once in centuries and their impact can be witnessed on several future generations,” the Prime Minister remarked as he said that he was on par with the greatest scholars of his time in terms of knowledge and capability.

“Mahamana was a confluence of modern thinking and Sanatan culture,” he added. PM Modi underlined that he made equal contributions to the freedom struggle as well as reviving the spiritual soul of the nation. He had one eye on the present-day challenges and the second on futuristic developments while prioritizing national interests.

The prime minister underlined that Mahamana fought for the country with the greatest force and sowed new seeds of possibilities even in the most difficult environment.

He emphasised that many such contributions of Mahamana will now be revealed authentically through the 11 volumes of the complete book being launched today. “It is the privilege of our government to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Mahamana,” he said.

Mr Modi also noted that he, like Mahamana, got the opportunity to serve the people of Kashi. He recalled that his name was proposed by the family members of Malaviya ji when he came to contest the election from Kashi. He underlined that Mahamana had immense faith in Kashi and the city is touching new heights of development and restoring the glory of its heritage today.