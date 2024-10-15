MALABAR 2024: Sea Phase launches with multinational naval exercise

The Sea Phase of Exercise MALABAR 2024 kicked off on Tuesday, off the coast of Visakhapatnam. Naval warships, along with integral helicopters and long-range maritime patrol aircraft from Australia, India, Japan, and the US, are currently conducting synchronized operations in the Bay of Bengal, showcasing a high degree of collaboration and operational synergy.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that during this phase, the participating navies will engage in a diverse array of maritime warfare operations, covering surface, sub-surface, and air warfare domains. These advanced exercises aim to enhance mutual understanding and coordination among the navies, focusing on seamless operations as a Combined Task Force at sea.

Notably, Indian Naval submarines will participate in sub-surface warfare drills, and combined exercises involving Special Forces from the participating nations will also take place.

This Sea Phase is expected to strengthen interoperability between the nations involved and contribute to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The exercises will conclude on October 18, 2024, with a closing ceremony marking the end of MALABAR 2024.