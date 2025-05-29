Make-in-India powered Operation Sindoor, PoK will return to India: Rajnath Singh

Terming ‘Make-in-India’ as an essential component of India’s national security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said it played a key role in the country’s effective action against Pakistan sponsored terrorism during Operation Sindoor.

Effective action by the Indian Armed Forces against them would not have been possible if the nation had not strengthened its indigenous defence capabilities, the Defence Minister observed while addressing inaugural plenary of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit in the national capital.

“We destroyed the terrorist hideouts and then the military bases. We could have done a lot more, but we presented a great example of coordination of power and restraint,” he said.

Talking about the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, Execution Model, he said the private sector will get an opportunity to participate in the mega defence project along with public sector companies.

It will further bolster indigenous defence capabilities, the minister observed.

The Execution Model for AMCA programme to build 5th generation fighter aircraft in India is a “bold and decisive step”, which will take the domestic aerospace sector to greater heights, he said.

“Under the AMCA project, the plan is to develop five prototypes, which will be followed by series production. It is a key milepost in the history of the Make-in-India programme,” the minister told the business leaders.

India, he said, has redesigned and redefined its strategy and response against terrorism, and Pakistan has also realised that running the business of terrorism is not cost-effective, rather it may have to pay a heavy price.

India has recalibrated its engagement and scope of dialogue with Pakistan, and now talks will only be held on terrorism and PoK, the minister added.

He reiterated that PoK is a part of India and the people who got geographically and politically separated will, sooner or later, voluntarily return to India.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government is committed to its resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Most of the people in PoK have a deep connection with India. There are only a few who have been misled,” he said.

The central government has given priority to policy clarity, indigenisation, economic resilience and strategic autonomy, and the success of these efforts can be ensured only when all the stakeholders, including innovators, entrepreneurs and manufacturers become strong partners in this national mission, he told the gathering.

The minister also exhorted the Indian industry to focus on national interests, more than company interests.

“If securing company interests is your karma, safeguarding national interests is your dharma,” he said.

Sharing his views on the theme of the summit ‘Building Trust & India First’, Singh stated that it is a matter of great pride that under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become the fourth largest economy.

“It is not just a matter of the economy growing in size; it is also about the world’s ever-increasing trust in India and its trust in itself. Today, India is not just a consumer of defence technology, but has also become a producer and exporter. When the world approaches us for high-end defence systems, it is not just a market indication, it is a respect for our capability,” he said.

He also highlighted the important role being played by the defence sector in India’s growth journey by enumerating the feats achieved due to the initiatives taken by the government in the last decade.

“Ten-eleven years ago, our defence production was approximately Rs 43,000 crore. Today, it has crossed the record figure of Rs 1,46,000 crore, with a contribution of over Rs 32,000 crore by the private sector. Our defence exports, which were around Rs 600-700 crore 10 years ago, have surpassed a record figure of Rs 24,000 crore today. Our weapons, systems, sub-systems, components, and services are reaching around 100 countries. Over 16,000 MSMEs, associated with the defence sector, have become the backbone of the supply chain. These companies are not only strengthening our self-reliance journey, but are also providing employment to lakhs of people,” he said.

“We are continuously making headway even in frontier technologies. Our progress in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Defence, Unmanned Systems, and Space-Based Security is being recognised on the global stage. India has the potential to become a development hub for engineering, high precision manufacturing and future technologies,” the minister added.

Singh also observed that the government and the Industry can make India a developed nation by 2047.

In today’s times, the strength of a nation is not evaluated just by its economic index like GDP, foreign investment or export figures, it also depends on the confidence a country can inspire in its citizens and the global community, he said.

“Trust lasts only when a country has the confidence that it can protect its geopolitical interests, ensure the safety of its citizens, and remain stable in the face of future uncertainties. The morale of the nation remains high only when it knows that its today is secure, and tomorrow is safe,” the minister added.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, CII President Sanjiv Puri and industry leaders were among those who attended the event.