Major infrastructure boost for north-eastern region

In a significant move to enhance rural connectivity and accelerate economic growth in the north-eastern region of India, the Ministry of Rural Development has announced the sanctioning of critical infrastructure projects in the states of Tripura and Assam.

The Ministry has sanctioned the construction of 42 roads spanning 118.756 km in Tripura, with an estimated investment of Rs. 114.32 crore. This initiative aims to provide all-weather road connectivity to 47 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) habitations.

Enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centers.

Simultaneously, the Ministry has approved 78 roads covering 563.67 km and 14 bridges in Assam, with an investment of Rs. 378.68 crore.

The key benefits of this project include enhanced access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets. Improved connectivity between rural areas and urban centers. Promotion of economic development, trade, and commerce.