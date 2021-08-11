Major General Patil takes charge of 71 Sub-Area

Major General SS Patil on Wednesday assumed the command of 71 Sub Area at Udhampur.

Major General SS Patil has served in all terrains across the country both in pivot and strike formations and in various prestigious appointments both operational, logistics, and administrative. He has attended all prestigious courses like Higher Command Course and NDC.

He has vast counter-insurgency exposure both in North East and J&K and has handled the South Asia desk in the Military Intelligence directorate. He has extensive expertise in High Altitude Warfare with multiple exposures in Super High Altitudes due to repeated stints with Ladakh Scouts Regiment and he is well known amid the populace of the Ladakh region where he has a strong connect.

71 Sub Area is responsible for providing pivotal logistics support for formations of Northern Command and also security of Udhampur Garrison. The formation is also actively involved in the welfare of ex-servicemen and Aid to civil authority in Udhampur.